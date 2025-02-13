Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso remains a great doubt for Sunday’s big showdown against Inter, but he’s trying his best to pull off a timely recovery.

The 24-year-old was one of the club’s most consistent performers during the first half of the season, but he’s been plagued by an ankle injury problem since December. While he initially managed to overcome the issue, he ended up succumbing to the pain once more in January.

The Italy international missed the club’s last three contests against Monza, Como and PSV Eindhoven, but Thiago Motta and his technical staff still have hopes of a return for the all-important Derby d’Italia.

The Bianconeri will be hosting their arch-rivals Inter at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday night in what will be a vital clash for both clubs, albeit they’re competing on two different fronts. While Simone Inzaghi’s men are embroiled in a Scudetto duel with Napoli, the Old Lady is only challenging for a Champions League spot, but facing stern competition from Lazio, Fiorentina and Milan.

But while Juventus are desperate to have Cambiaso back for the big tilt, IlBianconero believe Thursday could a crucial day on this particular front.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri will resume training today after being granted a day off on Wednesday following the PSV contest. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if Cambiaso will train alongside his teammates or remain on his own.

If the Italian were to resume group training, it would be considered a positive indication, boosting his chances of earning a call-up for the weekend clash.

Nevertheless, Timothy Weah and Nicolo Savona are still considered the most likely options to occupy the full-back slots, even though the American suffered cramps on Tuesday night.

In any case, Cambiaso’s return to the squad for the Inter contest could pave the way for a starting role in the decisive second leg against PSV on Wednesday.