Manchester City are still keen to sign Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso, but have reportedly decided to delay their plans.

The Cityzens have been expected to launch an onslaught to sign the 24-year-old for weeks, but the Bianconeri have yet to receive a concrete bid, but only mere enquiries. And with less than 24 hours separating us from the closure of the transfer window, we can now expect the Italian to stay put in Turin until the end of the season.

But according to IlBianconero, Cambiaso remains a target for Man City, albeit they won’t attempt to sign him in the winter, especially now while he’s on the sidelines.

As the source explains, Cambiaso has been dealing with an ankle problem for quite some time, and had been playing in agony as of late, which obviously affected his performances. The player tried to resolve the issue with injections and therapies, but in the end, he succumbed to reality, and thus missed the club’s last two outings against Benfica and Empoli.

For their part, Juventus had set their price at 80 million euros, but his recent displays failed to justify this hefty amount. On the other hand, the Premier League champions were perhaps taken aback by his underwhelming displays and physical issues, so they preferred to postpone the operation till the summer when they’ll have more time to assess the left-back’s condition and negotiate a fair price.

Cambiaso joined Juventus in the summer of 2022 after making his big breakthrough at Genoa. He then spent a campaign on loan at Bologna, working under the guidance of Thiago Motta. In 2023, he returned to Turin and immediately cemented himself as a regular starter in Max Allegri’s plans.

This season, the Italian has made 28 appearances across all competitions, contributing with two goals and as many assists.