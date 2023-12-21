Andrea Cambiaso has become a regular at Juventus this season, marking his first year with the club, even though they acquired him before the beginning of last season.

Juventus recognised the need for his further development and consequently sent him on loan to Bologna last season after his transfer from Genoa.

This decision proved to be a wise one, as he returned to the Allianz Stadium in good form and has since emerged as one of the top players at the club.

He has now disclosed how his departure contributed to his development, and he performed well during the pre-season to earn the approval of Max Allegri.

Cambiaso said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I arrived and the next day I moved to Bologna. Did Allegri tell me he was waiting for me? Yes, that was the conversation . They were certainly phrases of circumstance but it is necessary to believe in something and I believed in those words to do well in Bologna. Then I returned to Juventus and went on tour, not being aware of my future in Juventus. I did the tour very well not so much in terms of performances but in attitude, I had the best training camp of my career, I wanted to stay here I knew the greatness of this club.”

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso has been a fine member of our squad this term and his terrific form on both wings has made Samuel Iling-Junior and Timothy Weah struggle to play often for the team.

We expect him to keep improving and that should make it easy for us to cash in on Iling-Junior, who has several admirers.