Andrea Cambiaso has shared his perspective on his swift loan move to Bologna shortly after joining Juventus.

Having transferred to the Bianconeri from Genoa in the previous season, the full-back found himself quickly loaned to Bologna. This decision was rooted in the anticipation that he might not receive ample playing time at the Allianz Stadium.

Cambiaso’s experience in Serie A had been limited to just one complete season prior to his move to Juventus. Given this context, the decision to send him on loan to Bologna was pragmatic, allowing him the opportunity to secure playing time and further development that might have been challenging to achieve in Turin.

Contrary to the potential disappointment that some players might feel about an immediate loan move, Cambiaso embraced the decision as a necessary and beneficial step in his career trajectory.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I wasn’t disappointed. It was just as well because I came from only one year in Serie A, in which I hadn’t even played that much.

“Last year in Bologna was very useful, I think I arrived here at the right time, last year, I wasn’t at this level.”

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso would have struggled to play for us last season if he had remained at the Allianz Stadium instead of going out on loan.

He is now more experienced and can fight the current options at the club for a starting spot on the team.