Andrea Cambiaso’s agent admits they are eyeing a summer transfer amidst interest from Juventus

Andrea Cambiaso is the shining light in the current Genoa side as they struggle for form.

Juve has been attracted by his fine performances for The Griffin, despite their lowly league position.

The winger has also attracted the attention of the likes of Inter Milan in the last year.

He could have left them in the last transfer window, however, being a local, he decided against leaving his hometown club in a campaign that they are struggling in.

That could all change at the end of this season when clubs are expected to come for his signature again.

His agent, Giovanni Bia, spoke about his future and admits he couldn’t leave in the last transfer window.

However, they hope Genoa will survive relegation at the end of this season, and he would then leave while earning them some good money in transfer fees.

He said via Calciomercato: “In June we hope that Genoa will be saved and that requests will arrive for us capable of providing important money to the club’s coffers, bringing the boy in more prestigious teams to improve his level. If this happens we will all have to be happy and content.”

Juve FC Says

Staying until the end of this season gives Juve the chance to sign him regardless of who the competition is.

We already spent so much in the last transfer window and probably would have missed out on his signature if he left the club then.

We expect some players to leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season and Cambiaso could be brought in as a reinforcement.