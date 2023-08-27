Juventus has expressed interest in Andrea Colpani, the standout talent from Monza, as he continues to impress with his performances for the club.

Colpani commenced the current season in spectacular fashion, making a strong impact by scoring a brace in Monza’s inaugural match.

At 24 years old, he has captured attention as one of the emerging Italian talents to watch. Juventus, renowned for scouting and acquiring the best talents in the country, is naturally monitoring his progress closely.

Colpani’s recent performances have contributed to building a favourable reputation for himself. He recently extended his contract with Monza, solidifying his commitment to the club for the foreseeable future. This strategic move by Monza safeguards them against losing him without securing a transfer fee upon his departure.

While Juventus is keen on acquiring Colpani’s services, they face competition from other Serie A clubs. Inter Milan and AS Roma are also reportedly interested in the midfielder, as reported by Football Italia.

The decision regarding whether any of these clubs will actively pursue Colpani’s transfer during the current transfer window remains uncertain.

Juve FC Says

We are always looking to buy the best talents available in Italian football, so it is not surprising that we have added Colpani to our watchlist.

However, it is unlikely that he will leave Monza in this transfer window and we should prepare to snap him up at the end of this season if he continues to perform well.