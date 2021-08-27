Andrea D’Amico predicts Ronaldo’s future amidst Mbappe uncertainty

Popular Italian sport agent, Andrea D’Amico, has predicted that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Juventus for PSG in this transfer window as Kylian Mbappe nears joining Real Madrid.

The super-agent was on a show on Radio24 and responded to the recent transfer news going around.

He says he is sure Mbappe is heading out of PSG to Madrid, who have been his long-term admirers.

He also said if the Frenchman leaves, it is almost certain that Cristiano Ronaldo will be sold by Juventus to the Ligue 1 side.

“Shall we make a bet on Mbappé?”. Andrea D’Amico said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

“I say that Mbappé will go to Real Madrid and I am almost sure that Cristiano Ronaldo will go to PSG.

Let’s make a bet: if I’m wrong, I’ll take everyone to dinner, otherwise you’ll bring me.”

Juve remains open to offloading Ronaldo and they will be happy to accept a bid from PSG as it would save them from his huge 31m euros per season salary.

However, the French club is still not willing to sell Mbappe even though he has entered the last year of his current deal.

They risk losing him for nothing after this season and it seems a dangerous game that they are playing.