Andrea Di Caro says Juventus will be title challengers again if they beat Atalanta

Juventus faces Atalanta in one of the important fixtures they will play this month.

The Bianconeri have become the team to fear again after breaking the record for January transfers in Serie A.

In recent seasons Atalanta has finished inside the Serie A top four and they would want to do that at the end of this campaign.

Juve has just toppled them in the last Champions League spot and this game gives the Bianconeri the chance to cement their place inside the top four.

But that will not be the only benefit a win would give them. It would also reduce the gap between them and the top spot to six points, although they would have played a game more.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport journalist, Andrea Di Caro insists talks of a title challenge will return if they beat La Dea.

He said via Tuttojuve: “The gaps from the top are still very large (-9 from Inter), but if he wins in the postponement some crazy idea of ​​a comeback-Scudetto could also come to Juve.”

Every club above Juve is now feeling the heat as Max Allegri’s men move closer to the top of the league table.

However, the game against Atalanta will not be straightforward and we would need to be at our best to win it.

They have been on a bad run of form recently, winning none and losing two of their last four matches.

Juve is now favourite for the fixture, and La Dea will want to do well as underdogs.