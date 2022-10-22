Andrea Mandorlini insists Juventus Champions League hopes are very slim

Football manager Andrea Mandorlini admits Juve is in a challenging situation as they bid to qualify for the next round of the Champions League, but they must try.

The Bianconeri suffered a shock loss to Maccabi Haifa in their last game to make it three losses and one win from their four group games in the competition this season.

This poor run of form has placed them in a tough situation and it means they could miss out on the next round of the competition if they fail to beat Benfica next week.

The Portuguese side defeated Max Allegri’s men in Turin and will be confident in doing the double over them.

However, Juve has won back-to-back games in preparation for the fixture and Mandorlini says they have to do their best, but qualification is tricky now.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“The qualification is very difficult to obtain. The technical qualities of the team suggest that there are numbers to recover. But we must hurry.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Benfica is the only way we can qualify for the Champions League next round, which has been our goal all along.

Losing to them means we risk finishing at the bottom of the group if Maccabi Haifa secures an unlikely draw against PSG.