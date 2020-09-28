Andrea Pirlo admits Roma draw is a setback

Andrea Pirlo has admitted that Juventus’ 2-2 draw against AS Roma on Sunday was a setback, however, this team is still evolving and they will only get better.

Juve had to come from a goal down twice to pick up a point from a very interesting game that also saw them reduced to 10 men after Adrien Rabiot was given a red card.

The build-up to the game was overshadowed by the transfer saga that had happened the previous weekend that should have seen Edin Dzeko move to Turin.

But the move collapsed and they moved for Alvaro Morata instead and all eyes were on both strikers in the game.

Roma gave The Bianconeri a good game and took the lead twice, but Cristiano Ronaldo ensured that the spoils were shared.

Despite the dismissal of Rabiot, Juve still pushed to get another win after beating Sampdoria the previous weekend, but they couldn’t get all the points.

Pirlo admitted that the dropped two points was a setback in their start to the season.

“We faced two completely different teams this season, so I knew our approach would be totally different to the one against Sampdoria,” Pirlo told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“It was a step back in terms of performance, but this is a work in progress and we haven’t had an opportunity to play pre-season friendlies to test these things out.

“It was ultimately a point gained, as we were a goal down twice and then down to 10 men, while we have some players like Arthur who haven’t really played for six months.

“We wanted to make the most of one-on-one situations, as we knew Roma would attack in numbers, but it didn’t go quite the way we hoped. It was always going to be tough against an organised team.

“We tried to keep the midfield lines tight to not allow space for the trequartista. At times it worked, at times it didn’t, but we are having to test all these situations during a match, seeing as we didn’t have pre-season friendlies.”