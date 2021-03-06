Andrea Pirlo always knew this about Weston McKennie

Andrea Pirlo says he isn’t surprised at the performance of Weston McKennie this season, because they knew he could deliver before they signed him.

He was one of the first Juventus signings of the Pirlo era and the first American to play for the Bianconeri.

At 22, and only just beginning to establish himself at Schalke 04, it surprised several fans when the Bianconeri landed him.

He has now proven to be the right signing and has played so well that Juventus has activated their option to sign him permanently.

He may have surprised those who didn’t expect him to shine at a top club like Juve, but Pirlo always knew he was signing the right player for his team.

He then advised the midfielder not to rest on his laurels and warned him that he would be finished if he ever thought he had finally made it.

“McKennie didn’t surprise me,” Pirlo said at a press conference via Football Italia.

“We had followed him and knew him well.

“The permanent deal must be a starting point for him.

“If he thinks he has reached the top, he has made a mistake and is not on the right path.”