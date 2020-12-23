Andrea Pirlo believes all his rivals will strengthen in January window

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo is of the belief that all of his rivals will be strengthening in the coming window, but is unsure on their plan of action just yet.

The Old Lady were in good stead after the weekend’s results, sitting four points off AC Milan in top spot, who are struggling for form at present, and on the back of three wins from their last four fixtures.

Moving to today, we are now seven points behind thanks to the overturning of our walkover on Napoli, and paired with our failure to pick up any points against Fiorentina yesterday. We now look on this evening as we could fall as far as nine and 10 points the Milan clubs.

Our job is done until the new year now, but with no football to be played, we will be looking at how we wish to approach the January window, and while the manager claims he isn’t certain on their plans, he expects each of his rivals to strengthen.

“Now we have to go on vacation a few days to recover our strength and look at the mistakes we have made, carry on a project we have built, Pirlo stated in his post-match interviews (via TuttoSport).

“There was a bit of general weakness, we had not suffered from nothing until the last minutes, then, at times, the episodes affect a match. We are behind the Milanese and we will try to recover.

“I think that all the teams in this short break will try to strengthen themselves on the market , we will evaluate if it is better to increase the quality in some department or not. We evaluate and look calmly these days and then with a cool head we evaluate what to do.”

Patrick