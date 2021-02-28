Andrea Pirlo blames lack of experience for Verona draw

Andrea Pirlo has blamed the lack of experience in the Juventus team for their dropped points against Verona yesterday.

The Bianconeri drew 1-1 in a game that they absolutely needed to win and it didn’t impress Pirlo.

That loss has pushed them further away from winning the league title, especially if the teams above them get maximum points.

The Bianconeri side was missing most of their experienced players for the encounter and Pirlo believes the younger lads struggled to see out the game.

He said that he even told Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Sandro to help the youngsters, but the veterans couldn’t help them avoid dropping points in the match

He added that they always knew it would be a tough game and when they took the lead it became harder and they could have kept it if the youngsters understood that the little things matter in earning all the points.

“It’s disappointing, as we knew it would be a difficult and hard-fought game. We managed to take the lead, which was the most difficult part, then didn’t keep hold of it,” Pirlo told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“There are these small details that unfortunately young players don’t understand can make the difference and lead to points.

“When you are in front, you must try to bring these games home. We were missing a lot of experienced players, so the younger elements didn’t understand the way the match was going. I asked Cristiano and Alex Sandro to speak to them and make their voices heard, but it wasn’t enough.”