Andrea Pirlo claims his side needed more ‘wickedness and conviction’ as three points evaded us

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo insists that his side played out an ‘excellent’ game against Atalanta last night, despite playing out a 1-1 draw in Turin.

Our side could have closed the gap to within two points of top with a win after AC Milan dropped points against Genoa, while Inter Milan gained two points on us after their narrow defeat of Napoli.

There is still plenty of time for us to catch the two Milan clubs, but our form at present is refusing to pick up domestically, although the performance last night was a big positive.

We were at it from the kick-off, whereas previously we have stuttered at the beginning of games, but yesterday we remained focused on our target throughout, and only our finishing let us down for once.

Pirlo was happy with the performance against a very good side, and agrees that we should have won also.

“We had an excellent match against a strong team with great pace, Pirlo said after the match (as translated by Juve’s official website).

“We should have taken home the three points and had more wickedness and conviction. We created a lot, but we were unable to secure the result and so it ended in a draw. Anything can happen, but we took to the field with the right attitude: this evening was an important game in terms of intensity. Atalanta is a difficult team to face and we did so with an open mind.”

Did the Atalanta shot-stopper have the game of his life, or was it our finishing which ultimately let us down?

Patrick