Andrea Pirlo closes in on a return to Serie A management

Andrea Pirlo has been unattached since Juventus relieved him of his duties at the end of last season.

The former midfielder led the club to winning the Italian Super Cup, Italian Cup and a top four finish.

The Bianconeri felt they could do better and brought Max Allegri back to the club after his first spell was very successful.

Allegri’s team will not achieve as much as Pirlo’s did in this campaign, but the club will likely stick with the Livorno native.

Pirlo could now return to the bench at another club soon, according to a new report.

Fichajes.net claims the former midfielder is being eyed by Spezia as a replacement for Thiago Motta.

The former Italy international could become the next PSG boss. If he leaves the role at the Serie A club, Pirlo is one of their primary targets to replace him.

Juve FC Says

Pirlo had a good spell as our manager, and the ex-midfielder deserves to get another chance soon.

However, he might want to manage a big club like Juve, which doesn’t exactly describe Spezia at the moment.

If he doesn’t get an offer from a bigger team, he might take this chance just to return to management as soon as he can.