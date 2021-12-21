Andrea Pirlo could make a return to Serie A by the Christmas break

Andrea Pirlo won the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup for Juventus in his only season as a manager.

Juve struggled in the league and the Champions League under his management, but finishing inside the top four and winning two trophies is hardly a bad thing.

Nevertheless, he was sacked and replaced with Max Allegri after a year and has been unattached since then.

He could make a comeback to the dugout with another Serie A club before the new year.

Calciomercato reports he is one of the managers that is being considered to become the next head coach of Spezia, who are struggling in the league.

The report says Thiago Motta is expected to be sacked after the club’s next match against Napoli.

Juve FC Says

Pirlo will become a superb manager after learning from some of the best in the game during his playing career.

The former midfielder did well in his first season as Juve boss for a rookie manager and would now look to achieve success elsewhere.

It remains unclear if he would accept Spezia’s offer because saving them from relegation will be a tougher task than getting Juventus to finish inside the top four.