Andrea Pirlo defends Ronaldo following latest outburst

Andrea Pirlo has defended Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese attacker showed his frustration at not scoring after Juventus’ 3-1 win over Genoa.

Ronaldo has been the club’s leading goalscorer in this campaign and remains a key influence in the dressing room.

However, his on-field attitude in recent weeks has been questionable and Pirlo had to defend him after yesterday’s match.

Ronaldo missed some fine chances and didn’t score as Juve beat Genoa 3-1. He was then caught on camera throwing his jersey on the ground after the match.

It isn’t the best of gestures from a player that fans and other footballers around the world look up to.

But Pirlo says he was frustrated by the fact that he didn’t score and that was the reason for his reaction.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia after his team’s win, he said: “It is normal that he wanted to score goals, especially seeing that the game had turned out in a certain way: it is part of the attitude of the champions who always want to leave their mark.”.

Ronaldo will look to get back to goal-scoring form when Juve takes on Atalanta in their next league game.