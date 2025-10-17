Andrea Pirlo served as Juventus manager during the 2020/2021 season, guiding the club to victories in both the Super Cup and the Italian Cup. Despite these successes, his tenure in Serie A proved challenging, and Juventus ultimately decided to replace him with Max Allegri, who was given a longer-term mandate.

Pirlo is remembered as the manager under whom Juventus lost the Serie A title to Inter Milan, ending a remarkable run of nine consecutive league championships. Since that season, the Bianconeri have not reclaimed the Scudetto, highlighting the difficulties encountered during his time in charge.

Pirlo’s Views on Cristiano Ronaldo

It has recently emerged that Pirlo was reluctant to work with Cristiano Ronaldo when he assumed the managerial role at Juventus. Upon reviewing the squad and analysing the players at his disposal, Pirlo was reportedly unimpressed with certain statistical aspects of Ronaldo’s performances.

The former midfielder reportedly had reservations about integrating Ronaldo into his tactical system, despite the forward’s reputation and status at the club. Pirlo’s concerns were focused on Ronaldo’s output in specific metrics, including sprints and high pressing, which were seen as below expectations for the system Pirlo wished to implement.

Bernardeschi and Ronaldo (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Assistant Manager Reveals Insights

Alparslan Erdem, Pirlo’s assistant at the time, has provided further context on these concerns. Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Erdem explained: “We analysed the data, which showed that Cristiano Ronaldo was the worst at sprints and the high press. Pirlo didn’t want Ronaldo in his team, but he couldn’t do anything about it, because this was Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The revelation sheds light on the internal dynamics of Juventus during Pirlo’s season in charge and the challenges he faced in balancing managerial decisions with the realities of working alongside one of the world’s most celebrated players. While Pirlo achieved success in cup competitions, his difficulties in Serie A and disagreements over squad composition underscore the complex environment in which he operated.

Pirlo’s experience highlights the pressures and constraints that come with managing a club of Juventus’ stature, where high-profile signings and expectations often limit a manager’s ability to implement preferred tactical approaches.