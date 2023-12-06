Andrea Pirlo boasts one of the most illustrious playing careers among Italian footballers, having featured for top clubs in Italy. The former midfielder enjoyed considerable success with Juventus, contributing to multiple league titles and reaching the final of the Champions League.

Pirlo is widely regarded as one of the best deep-lying playmakers in the history of the game. His performances as a player were consistently of the highest calibre, and he earned a reputation for delivering top-notch displays whenever he took the field.

During his time at Juventus, Pirlo had the privilege of playing under the management of both Antonio Conte and Max Allegri. He has openly acknowledged the substantial role that Antonio Conte played in transforming him as a player. Conte’s influence on Pirlo’s development is a testament to the impact that skilled coaches can have on even the most accomplished players, contributing to Pirlo’s legacy as one of the game’s greats.

Speaking about his time under the gaffer at Juve, Pirlo said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“This was a revenge for me. I had a great desire to demonstrate to everyone that I was still a strong player and capable of still playing at a high level and with Juve, I won 4 championships and we reached a final of the Champions League.

“The journey that led us to win the first championship without defeats and then the following ones began with Conte; I have a very good relationship with him. He was the first to start making me analyze situations on the pitch, I thought almost as a coach He was a great teacher on the pitch and in football. In the way I handle certain situations and the training sessions of my boys, I take my example from him.”

Juve FC Says

Pirlo had a good time in our book, and we still remember him as one of the finest midfielders we have had.

This is why he was allowed to coach the team during the 2020/2021 season when he won two trophies.