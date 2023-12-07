Andrea Pirlo served as the coach of Juventus during the 2020/2021 season, and one of the prominent players he worked with during that time was Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, though opinions on this matter can vary among fans and neutrals.

Regardless of debates over his status as the greatest, there is a consensus on Ronaldo’s discipline and high standards in football. During his time at Juventus, the club’s reputation notably improved, and his influence had a positive impact on many players within the team.

While Ronaldo did not secure a UEFA Champions League title with Juventus, he did contribute to winning two Serie A league titles in three full seasons with the club. Pirlo, having served as his coach for one term, experienced firsthand the dedication and professionalism that Ronaldo brought to the team.

Pirlo said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Coaching Juve was a great experience. It was a journey with a young and new team; I have no regrets. Coaching Ronaldo makes you understand how he becomes number 1 in the world. He is an exemplary professional in everything: from eating, to recovery, to the training itself.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo was one of the world’s best players when he joined us and made a huge impact after scoring over 100 goals in three seasons.

Even now that he plays at Al-Nassr, he has raised the standard of the Saudi Pro League.