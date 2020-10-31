Andrea Pirlo dreams of Paul Pogba returning to Juventus

Tuttojuve claims that Andrea Pirlo dreams of adding Paul Pogba to his team next season.

The Frenchman left Juventus for Manchester United in 2016 and he has remained of interest to the Italian champions.

He has suffered a lot of criticisms as a player of the Red Devils from the English media and he might not extend his stay with the former Premier League champions.

Pogba’s current Manchester United deal has been extended until 2022 and United would be unhappy to lose such a top player.

However, the report claims that there is every possibility that Pogba will return to Juve at some point in the future, but it will take some sacrifice.

It claims that Pogba will have to agree to take a salary cut before he can make the move back to Turin.

Juventus will be facing serious competition from Real Madrid if they are serious about landing Pogba.

This is because the Frenchman has openly said recently that he dreams of playing for Real Madrid per The BBC.

Madrid hasn’t made an approach for him yet, but the Spanish side is a team that almost no player can say no to.

Juve will hope that Pogba will want to re-live the experience he had with them during his first spell at the club and choose them.