Andrea Pirlo expected to ring the changes against Sassuolo

Andrea Pirlo will lead his Juventus team in their game against Sassuolo, knowing that only a win would do for them.

They are already outside the top four with three games to go and three points behind the top three.

Their last game was a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Milan and it has made winning their remaining matches a must.

Their next game will be against Sassuolo this evening and Football Italia says under pressure Pirlo is expected to ring the changes in his team selection.

The report says Paulo Dybala, Arthur, Leonardo Bonucci and Gigi Buffon are all expected to be drafted into the starting XI against the Green and Black.

Buffon will get the nod in goal just days after announcing that he would leave the club at the end of this season.

Alvaro Morata is expected to sit on the bench with Dybala starting upfront with Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Chiesa getting a nod on the left of the attack.

Juan Cuadrado and Arthur could be used in midfield in place of Weston McKennie and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Bonucci will play at the expense of Giorgio Chiellini and Danilo will start at right-back.