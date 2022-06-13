Andrea Pirlo
Club News

Andrea Pirlo finally returns to football management

June 13, 2022 - 10:30 am

Andrea Pirlo has ended his time out of football to become the manager of the Turkish football club Fatih Karagumruk.

The former midfielder was the Juventus manager in the 2020/2021 campaign when the club replaced Maurizio Sarri with him.

In his only campaign at the helm, the Bianconeri won the Italian Cup and the Super Cup.

But failure to win the league and to make an impression in Europe made Juve replace him with Max Allegri.

The midfielder sat out the 2021/2022 season, but he has now returned to management, according to Calciomercato.

At Karagumruk, he would manage several Italian players, with the Super Lig side boasting the likes of goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano, the defender Davide Biraschi and Fabio Borini.

Juve FC Says

Pirlo didn’t do poorly in his first and only season as a rookie manager at Juve. However, the job of the Bianconeri manager was probably too high a step for him to start his managerial career.

The ex-midfielder can now build his CV away from the top European leagues and return to Italian football as a more experienced manager in the future.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Gatti

Juventus told their new signing is good enough to play for Man City

June 13, 2022
Rovella

Young midfielder set to be given first-team squad role at Juventus

June 12, 2022
Locatelli

Opinion: Three Juventus-related takeaways from England-Italy

June 12, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn June 13, 2022 at 10:46 am

    Hope he does well, he should have been given a second season with us, as he did better than the current setup at the end of the season in a tougher serie a, and just because it would have been fair. easy scapegoat, though.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.