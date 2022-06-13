Andrea Pirlo finally returns to football management

Andrea Pirlo has ended his time out of football to become the manager of the Turkish football club Fatih Karagumruk.

The former midfielder was the Juventus manager in the 2020/2021 campaign when the club replaced Maurizio Sarri with him.

In his only campaign at the helm, the Bianconeri won the Italian Cup and the Super Cup.

But failure to win the league and to make an impression in Europe made Juve replace him with Max Allegri.

The midfielder sat out the 2021/2022 season, but he has now returned to management, according to Calciomercato.

At Karagumruk, he would manage several Italian players, with the Super Lig side boasting the likes of goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano, the defender Davide Biraschi and Fabio Borini.

Juve FC Says

Pirlo didn’t do poorly in his first and only season as a rookie manager at Juve. However, the job of the Bianconeri manager was probably too high a step for him to start his managerial career.

The ex-midfielder can now build his CV away from the top European leagues and return to Italian football as a more experienced manager in the future.