Andrea Pirlo gives the biggest hint yet over the future of Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala has come in for criticism recently, but Andrea Pirlo has backed the Argentinean and says that he is a part of his plans.

This season has been, arguably, Dybala’s worst start to a campaign as a player of Juventus.

He was injured at the start of the season and struggled to break into the team when he became fit.

He then struggled for goals and impact in games and he has been criticised for not doing enough, on several occasions.

He missed Juventus’ 4-0 win over Parma which compounded his woes for the new season.

Pirlo says that the attacker wasn’t exactly feeling up to it and they decided not to involve him in the game as a precautionary measure.

He then backed the player and says that top players are always in his plans.

Pirlo said via Calciomercato: “I’m the coach, I think about coaching all the players, Dybala is one of them, he’s doing very well , too bad he had a little problem the other day in training, yesterday he tried, but he was afraid of getting hurt, so we hope to get him back by Tuesday night. Central in my game? Yes, yes, champions are always part of the teams strong”.

Dybala has scored 2 goals in 13 competitive games this season.