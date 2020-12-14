Andrea Pirlo happy for under fire star after improved performance

Andrea Pirlo has congratulated Paulo Dybala after the Argentinean scored his first goal for the club in the league this season.

Dybala has struggled for form and goals for much of this campaign, and there has been a lot of talk around his performances this season.

He struggled to play when he first became fit, with Alvaro Morata showing that he is in top form at the time.

The Spaniard was suspended for two league games that was later halved on appeal, but Pirlo still kept faith with Dybala for the game against Genoa yesterday.

The Argentinean returned the faith by scoring the opener against a very stubborn Genoa side.

Pirlo was speaking about his talented forward after the game and he said that Dybala has looked good over the past few weeks and his goal yesterday was fully deserving of his hard work.

Pirlo told Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia: “Paulo needed this goal to break through both psychologically and physically. He did well in the two phases today and we are happy for him.

“His performances have been improving recently and he deserved this goal, we’re very pleased for him.”

Dybala has 2 goals from 12 competitive games this season and he will hope that more goals will come now.