Andrea Pirlo hints at quartet’s participation against Inter Milan

Juventus will play host to Inter Milan in Serie A this weekend, with our club in desperate need of the points.

We’ve slipped down to fifth place in the table, and could well be guaranteed to miss out on the top four by the end of the weekend should we fail to secure any points.

While finishing in the top-four should be a priority, we also have one eye on the Coppa Italia final coming up on Wednesday, where we will face Atalanta at the Stadia Citta del Tricolore.

Manager Andrea Pirlo has already admitted that his team selection will be made with the final in mind, when talking in his pre-match press conference, naming Sandro as guaranteed to start because he is ineligible in midweek.

“Alex Sandro will definitely play, also because he will be suspended for the Coppa Italia final,” Pirlo said ahead of the clash with Inter(via Juventus.com). “Merih Demiral has recovered from his injury and has been training with the team for a couple of weeks, he is available, and could even start from the beginning.

“Federico Chiesa is fine and the other night in Reggio Emilia he had a good game, managing to shoot without feeling pain. Now, he is recovering and I think that he will be available for tomorrow night. Wojciech Szczesny will play in goal.”

Both of these matches deserve 100% of our attention, with either loss having huge ramifications, and I would be extremely disappointed if anything but a full-strength XI is fielded this afternoon.

Patrick