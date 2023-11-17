Former Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has insisted that he had a good time at the club during his tenure. Pirlo managed the Bianconeri in the 2020/2021 season, during which they secured victories in the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

However, under his management, Juventus lost the league title for the first time in a decade. He was dismissed from his role in 2021, and currently, he manages Sampdoria in Serie B after a stint in Turkey.

Pirlo’s appointment at Juve was surprising, given his lack of prior managerial experience at the senior level when he replaced Maurizio Sarri. The club supported him, citing his illustrious playing career with Juventus.

Although Pirlo’s time at the helm is generally not considered a success due to the team’s loss of the Scudetto, the former midfielder insists that it was a positive experience.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The Juventus club gave me this enormous opportunity, I started from there. Fantastic experience, which in my opinion went well.”

Juve FC Says

Pirlo remains one of our finest players, but as a manager, we simply cannot say the same thing.

Considering how badly the team has looked since he left, he probably had the better part of most of its players, but we still lost our league title when he was the manager.