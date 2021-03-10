Andrea Pirlo insists that he isn’t afraid of being sacked

Andrea Pirlo remains unafraid of the chop at Juventus and says they made him the manager for a long-term purpose.

After dominating Serie A for the best part of the last 10 years, Juventus sacked the championship-winning Maurizio Sarri and made Pirlo their manager in the summer.

The former midfielder lacked senior managerial experience and his team has come unstuck this season.

They have reached the final of the Italian Cup and have won the Super Cup, however, they are far behind in the title race.

They have also just been knocked out of the Champions League embarrassingly.

The former Bianconeri midfielder should feel under pressure following his team’s exit from the competition.

However, he has revealed that he doesn’t know why the club fired Sarri, but they brought him in for a more long-term project.

“I don’t know why Sarri was removed. I am the coach of Juventus, I was brought in for a more ample approach, a project that was always meant to develop over several years, so I am not concerned,” he said in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“I spoke to Agnelli at the end of the game,” he added in a post-match press conference attended by Football Italia.

“We spoke about the future, he told me the project has just begun.

“We are all disappointed. We wanted to qualify but I don’t think that’s the end of a cycle, the cycle has just begun and whoever will be part of it in the future will be proud.”

Even though the club has long-term plans in mind when they made him their manager, they cannot keep him on if they continue to struggle to stay as the top Italian team.