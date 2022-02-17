Andrea Pirlo linked with another Serie A dugout

From Sampdoria to Genoa all the way to Salerninata (and anything in-between), Andrea Pirlo’s name has resurfaced to the scene with every vacant Serie A bench.

The Maestro started his managerial career from the very top of the Italian ladder, with Juventus immediately handing the reigns to their former midfielder following the sacking of Maurizio Sarri in August 2020.

Nevertheless, the rookie tactician didn’t fare better than his successor. Although it wasn’t entirely his fault, the Bianconeri saw their nine-year winning dynasty end under the young manager’s watch.

However, Pirlo did manage to win the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup on his first attempt, while also securing a dramatic final-day fourth place finish.

Therefore, the Milan legend remains an intriguing option for mid-to-bottom table Serie A clubs.

According to la Repubblica via ilBianconero, Bologna is now an option for the 2006 World Cup winner.

The Rossoblu started their campaign on a relatively high note, but their results regressed as of late. The Emilians were comfortably defeated by Lazio last weekend.

Therefore, the source claims that club president Joey Saputo will arrive to the city shortly to hold an emergency meeting.

The report believes that Sinisa Mihajlovic’s job should be safe, but at the same time claim that anything can happen.

So if the hierarchy decides to wield the axe on the Serbian’s tenure, Pirlo could be the favorite for the role.

The report adds that the former Juventus playmaker refused the Salernitana dugout lately, but would be excited to take over at Bologna.