Andrea Pirlo makes a clear demand of his Juventus players

After seeing his team wait for Verona to take the lead before responding with serious intensity, Andrea Pirlo has urged his players not to wait to be slapped before they respond.

Juventus started their weekend game against the impressive Verona sloppily and their opponents made them pay by taking the lead.

Juve’s start to the game was poor and slow, but they responded well after they went behind and Pirlo has revealed that they ought not to be reacting to situations, rather they should be proactive and start their games with high intensity.

The former midfielder praised some of his payers with the likes of Arthur proving to be able to handle the pressure placed on them by the Verona team press.

“Our first half wasn’t aggressive enough, we waited for them, and yet we created the best chances,” Pirlo told Sky Sport Italia.

“We reacted well after they took the lead, but we shouldn’t need a slap in the face to wake up and play with intensity.

“When you play against Verona or Atalanta, it’s difficult because they take you one-on-one all over the field and create many duels. We worked to avoid their high press and that worked better in the second half. It’s tough against them, we could’ve done better.

“Arthur did very well controlling the ball and lasted the full 90 minutes, but he too can improve, as everyone can.

“We knew this would be more difficult than in Kiev, as Verona have this intensity. We worked in training on the press and dealing with one against one situations.

“We shouldn’t need a slap in the face to wake up, we ought to start with intensity and continue from there.”

Juve has now drawn their last three league games and although they remain unbeaten, they risk falling too far from the title race with the likes of AC Milan remaining in top form.