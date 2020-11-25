Andrea Pirlo opens up on his team’s ‘complacent’ performance in win over Ferencvaros

Andrea Pirlo has admitted that his Juventus team struggled yesterday in the 2-1 win over Ferencvaros.

The Old Lady came from behind to claim all three points last night, as they sealed their spot in the knockout rounds with an injury time winner thanks to Alvaro Morata’s header.

The manager insists that the performance did not go according to his game plan, and that the team was complacent in the early stages, and while the second-half was much improved, he insists the team didn’t play fast enough.

“We wanted to start with a different attitude because we were a bit too complacent and then we had to chase the game,” Pirlo said after the game (via Juventus.com).

“Our initial pressing wasn’t as energetic as we’d have liked, but it was important not to lose our shape and get caught on the counter. We did get caught on the break a couple of times in the first half but we improved after the interval. We didn’t move the ball around quickly enough, though.”

I personally feel as if we missed Adrien Rabiot in the early exchanges, who has come to be a key player in the midfield this season, but with qualification having been so close, it made sense to give other players the chance to impress, while resting the Frenchman who has had a hectic schedule thus far.

We are currently stacked in midfield, while other areas are a little more limited, and changing personnel is always going to interfere slightly with the form.

Am I wrong to think Rabiot has earned the right to be called one of the key elements of our team this term?

Patrick