Andrea Pirlo provides update on squad selection ahead of Spezia

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has given an update on his players ahead of tonight’s Serie A clash with Spezia.

The club has been without a number of key players throughout the campaign, but there has been an increase in numbers in the infirmary of late with as many as seven first-team squad members missing our previous outing.

Things will hopefully improve in the near-future, but speaking ahead of today’s matchup with Spezia the manager named two players who could potentially boost the squad, before ruling out a move further forward for Federico Chiesa.

Pirlo told his pre-match press conference ahead of Spezia (via Juve’s official website): “It’s not conceivable to see Federico Chiesa play as a second striker. We don’t have anyone else like him in the team and he is playing well in his position, so we’ll continue to use him there.

“Alvaro Morata partially today, we’ll see tomorrow morning whether we can put him on the bench or not. Nicolo Fagioli had a small intestinal problem and was resting, we hope he’ll be better for tomorrow. Meanwhile, Weston McKennie is feeling better even though he’s been playing a lot of games, he could do with some rest, but in a moment like this we need his contribution.

“There is no new updates on Arthur, he is continuing his rehabilitation period. Tomorrow’s choices are linked to those I will have available, I don’t have many and I will try to go with what I have. Some Under 23 players will also be in the squad.”

It is refreshing to hear Fagioli’s name as if he a regular in the first-team squad after his rise from the youth team, and the manager appears to be considering the midfielder for more regular playing time.

Which youngsters do you want to see more of? Should the manager look to use more of his extended squad instead of forcing players to play more than they should?

