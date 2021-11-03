Andrea Pirlo reportedly monitored by two Crosstown rivals

Last season, Andrea Pirlo’s coaching career started off with a baptism of fire as he immediately took the reigns at Juventus.

Despite a Coppa Italia triumph and a dramatic last-day fourth place finish, the management was unimpressed by his work, and decided to sack him in favor of Max Allegri’s return.

Nevertheless, the Maestro apparently still has his admirers. While the prestigious Barcelona job is far-fetched at this point (with Xavi being considered as the big favorite), the Italian could be set to join a Ligurian side.

According to Calciomercato, the former Regista is being considered by crosstown rivals Sampdoria and Genoa, with both sides struggling since the start of the campaign.

The Blucerchiati have appointed Roberto D’Aversa following the departure of Claudio Ranieri in the summer, but the former Parma tactician is yet to impress at the Luigi Ferraris.

On the other hand, Davide Ballardini led the grifone out of the abyss last season, but he’s been unable to replicate the same form this term.

Both managers are currently standing on thin ice, and Pirlo could be set to compete against his old friend and companion Gennaro Gattuso who is also in the discussion.

Juve FC say

Despite the largely underwhelming campaign, Pirlo still showcased signs of brilliance at times, and a tenure at a midtable side sounds like a logical destination.

However, the Marassi stadium remains a heated environment, and the young manager will have to prove himself immediately in an atmosphere that lacks patience, especially considering the dire state of both Genoa and Sampdoria.