Andrea Pirlo revealed his plans for Cristiano’s return

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out for the last two weeks after testing positive for Coronavirus, and his manager has revealed plans to return him out wide for Juventus.

The Portuguese has missed the last three matches after testing positive for Covid-19 whilst away on international duty, and is yet to test negative which is needed before he may return.

Cristiano has been asymptomatic of the virus, so there is little worry about his condition, but the officials refuse to allow anyone to return until they can post a negative test.

In his absence however, Alvaro Morata has found form, scoring twice in the Champions League against Dynamo Kiev, scoring his first goal since his return last weekend against Crotone, as well as picking up an assist last night to go with the two neatly taken disallowed goals he has also endured thus far.

Paulo Dybala has also proven his fitness to the club in an impressive performance last night against Hellas Verona, leading to questions on how the manager would line up the team once CR7 is allowed to feature.

Andrea Pirlo has now revealed his plans to use him on the left of a front three, which will likely see Dybala drop in a little deeper than both Cristiano and Morata.

“We are thinking to play them as a front-three,” Pirlo told reporters post-match (via Goal). “With Ronaldo in his classic centre-left position”.

This will then leave question marks on whether Ramsey could well find himself demoted to the bench after an extended run in the first team of late, although guessing Pirlo’s chosen formation this season has been near-impossible.

Could Ramsey be forced out wide to accommodate the front-three?

Patrick