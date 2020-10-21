Andrea Pirlo reveals why Dybala hasn’t been playing much

Andrea Pirlo has revealed that Paulo Dybala is still working his way back to full fitness and that is why the Argentinian hasn’t been playing as much as he would want.

Dybala has been out of the Juventus team since August and he only returned in the game against Dynamo Kyiv.

The Argentinean has been an important part of the team for much of the time that he has been in Turin.

There have been times that he looked to be heading to another team but for now, he is staying put.

He was unfortunate to be one of the first high-profile players to test positive for Covid-19 earlier in the year and he took a long time to return a negative test.

He is now on the fringes of the team under Pirlo, who was named the club’s manager this summer.

After he was substituted in against Kyiv, he will want to get more minutes for the club as the season progresses, and Pirlo has revealed that it will happen.

The former midfielder claimed after the game that Dybala should be playing, but he isn’t fully fit yet.

He said via Calciomercato: “He needs to play. Today we could see that he was not at 100%, he needs to put in minutes. Little by little we will see him in top condition”.