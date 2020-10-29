Andrea Pirlo rues ‘no other solutions’ being available

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has claimed that his side will be able to grow after their performance against Barcelona, but rues not having ‘other solutions’ being available.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the tie having tested positive for Coronavirus once more on the eve of last night’s clash, despite showing no symptoms since contracting the virus.

Giorgio Chiellini is expected to return soon enough, but was also ruled out of yesterday’s tie, while Matthijs de Ligt and Sandro have been missing since the start of the campaign.

The manager opted to field a 4-4-2 formation against Barcelona, with Dybala slotting in just bhind Morata, and the team did well despite the result, and the manager claims that the performance will allow the team to ‘grow’, whilst adding that his players are still ‘under construction’.

“It is a match that will allow us to grow. We knew it would be difficult against a strong team,” the manager said after the match (as translated by Juventus official website).

“We are under construction. We had to position ourselves better on the pitch, because on many occasions some of our players were too close. We had to be quicker with regards to changing the game, because we kept Chiesa wide to go one-on-one, but we couldn’t trigger it. Furthermore, I hope to recover other players because at the moment we have no other solutions.”

The manager keeps saying that the team is working on understanding his ways, yet he keeps changing the formation before every fixture, which surely cannot be helping the situation.

Will the manager be forced to continue to change things as players come in and out of contention? Will we only see a regular system in place when the majority of players are fit and ready?

Patrick