Andrea Pirlo rules out playing McKennie as a defender

Leonardo Bonucci is the latest Juventus player to be injured and his injury leaves the Bianconeri with only a few options at the back.

They have already lost Giorgio Chiellini to injury while Mathijs de Ligt is still working his way back to full fitness at the moment.

Bonucci remains a doubt with reports claiming that although he doesn’t look exactly fit, Andrea Pirlo is looking to risk him for the game against Barcelona tomorrow.

If Bonucci eventually cannot make it, the Bianconeri will have to find a way to field a makeshift defence and one player that has been suggested to be used at the back is Weston McKennie.

The American was positive for Covid-19 and he has only just returned to first-team training.

In his press conference ahead of the game, Pirlo was asked if he thought that the American can play in defence and he answered in the negative.

He was asked: “How do you judge Dybala and Morata’s performance with Verona? Will McKennie be able to play defence?

And he replied as quoted by Sky Italia: “They played a good game, they traded well and didn’t do what we had prepared. Too bad they didn’t find the goal. McKennie has just returned from a period in which he has not played and I don’t think he can be a defender.”