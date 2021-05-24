Andrea Pirlo says he doesn’t know if Juventus will keep him

Andrea Pirlo insists that he doesn’t know if he would be the Juventus manager next season despite leading them to a top-four finish and winning two trophies.

The former midfielder was made the latest manager of the Bianconeri at the start of this campaign.

Although he had a distinguished playing career, he had no experience in management and always represented a gamble.

After winning nine consecutive league titles, Juve was probably taking too much of a gamble to allow a rookie to manage them.

His first season at the club has been a turbulent one with his team struggling for form for much of it.

They won the Italian Super Cup earlier in the campaign and also won the Italian Cup not so long ago.

But they lost their league title to Inter Milan and needed to wait until the last day to confirm their participation in the next Champions League.

The club has been under pressure to replace Pirlo as their manager and his future remains unclear.

He was asked about his future after their 4-1 win over Bologna and he maintained that he wasn’t sure what will happen to his position as Juve’s manager.

He told DAZN via Calciomercato when asked about what happens next: “I don’t know, for me it was important to finish well the work started this summer, winning the Italian Cup and leading the team in the Champions League.

“We leave the words to those who have to decide in the future, I have always been 100% committed and this is the result. “