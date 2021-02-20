Andrea Pirlo searches for midfield solution against Crotone

With Arthur injured and Adrien Rabiot suspended, Nicolò Fagioli could get a chance to start for Juventus in their match against Crotone.

Andrea Pirlo is facing a selection dilemma with those two regular players missing the game.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia reports that Fagioli was tried in training ahead of the match.

However, the youngster faces competition for a starting berth from Aaron Ramsey who has recovered from injury in time for the game.

The former Arsenal man is understandably the favourite to complete a midfield three that already includes Weston McKennie and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Ramsey has had an injury-plagued time in Turin and he has just returned from a muscle problem that has kept him out of action since the end of last month.

He returned to the pitch in the last few minutes of Juve’s 2-1 loss at Porto and could be handed a start in the game against Crotone.

Fagioli has been promoted to the Juve first team and made his debut for the senior side in the Coppa Italia last month.

He is one of several youth team players that have been handed chances to get a first-team experience by Pirlo.

With Crotone struggling, Juve has to return to winning ways against them after their recent setback against Napoli.