Andrea Pirlo set to miss out on another Serie A dugout

On Wednesday night, Thiago Motta will be in charge of Spezia for the very last time if the reports are to be believed.

The former Inter and PSG midfielder took over the Ligurian side at the start of the season following the departure of Vincenzo Italiano who was appointed as Fiorentina manager.

Spezia are currently just above the relegation zone (thanks to the miserable campaigns of Cagliari, Genoa and Salernitana), lying in the the 17th place with just 13 points.

According to Il Secolo XIX via TuttoJuve, Motta will be sacked even if he manages to upset Napoli at the Maradona Stadium tonight – Imagine that!

As usual, Andrea Pirlo was once again tipped to fill in for the vacant job – a pattern that we’ve witnessed on several occasions this season.

Nevertheless, the former Juventus boss is expected to miss out once again, as Spezia have set their minds on a more experienced man for the job.

The source believes, that the Ligurians have chosen Marco Giampaolo who will try to resurrect his career following his short and forgettable spells at Milan and Torino.

The report adds that even if the club fails to find an agreement with the latter, his first alternative would be Rolando Maran, meaning that Pirlo is out of the race.

The Maestro was hired by Juventus last season despite having no previous experience in coaching.

Although he won the Coppa Italia and secured a last-day top four finish, the Bianconeri management opted to sack him after ending the club’s nine-year winning dynasty.