Andrea Pirlo shows his ambition by stating ‘we haven’t done anything yet’

Andrea Pirlo insists his Juventus side are yet to accomplish their goals this season despite booking their place in the Coppa Italia final last night.

The Old Lady started the campaign off slowly, with our side having to learn their roles in the new manager’s systems, but have really started to steamroll their opponents in recent months.

Yesterday’s result against Inter Milan saw them book their place in the Coppa Italia final thanks to a 2-1 aggregate score, which allows them to remain on course to win each of the four trophies they are participating in this term, but the manager is refusing to get ahead of himself.

Pirlo told his press conference after last night’s victory (as translated by Juve’s official website): “I hoped to get to this stage of my debut campaign and be in the last 16 of the Champions League, have won the Super Cup and reached the final of the Coppa Italia, but we haven’t done anything yet so we have to keep working away and stay focused.

“I’m lucky to have four excellent centre-backs and they’re all doing well. We played well today because Inter hardly had any shots on goal. We had the best chances and [Samir] Handanovic was the best player on the pitch.

“We defend in a 4-4-2 but mix it up when we’re building moves depending on the opponents.”

We will find out who are opponents for the final will be tonight, when Atalanta and Napoli clash with their scores tied at 0-0 after their first leg.

Juventus should be proud of the way in which this team has evolved throughout the season despite adjusting to a new way to play, and I’m loving watch them flourish this season, and personally wouldn’t be shocked if we was to add three more trophies to the Super Coppa.

Is our defence our strongest area of the team?

Patrick