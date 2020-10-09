Andrea Pirlo tipped to emulate Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane

Andrea Pirlo was a surprising pick to replace Maurizio Sarri as the manager of Juventus this summer.

The former midfielder has no senior managerial experience other than his current role and it is obvious that the Bianconeri are simply taking a chance on their former player.

His appointment echoes that of the likes of Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane who were both given the chance to manage their former teams.

Both managers have gone on to achieve great things and repay the faith shown in them, and Dynamo Kyiv boss, Mircea Lucescu has tipped Pirlo to emulate them.

Lucescu, who managed Pirlo in the 90s claims that he knew the midfielder would become a manager one day and he is not surprised that he has achieved that status.

He then added that the former Juve star can be as big as Guardiola and Zidane because he was a successful footballer who should also succeed as a manager.

“I knew Pirlo would become a coach and the same is true of [Diego] Simeone who I coached at Pisa,” Lucuscu told Tuttosport via Football Italia.

“I am not surprised Pirlo begins his coaching career at Juventus. It’s not a risky choice for him, the club chose him and will support him. I am very happy for him.”

On emulating the two top managers, he said: “He can be like them,

“Andrea was a champion a footballer and can become a big manager.”