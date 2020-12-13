Andrea Pirlo urges players to ‘delete’ Barcelona thoughts

Andrea Pirlo has urged his players to put the emphatic win over Barcelona out of their minds as Juventus must focus on Genoa.

The Old Lady have struggled domestically this term, albeit remaining unbeaten in the process, and now have a six-point gap to make up on AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have been impressive this season, led by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while our side have been frustratingly lacking consistency, so much so that we are yet to win twice back-to-back in the division.

That will likely change this evening however, when we take on Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris, and the manager is urging his players to concentrate on doing just that.

“If we already have in mind the match against Barcelona, we have to delete it”, Pirlo said in his pre-match press conference (via Gianluca Di Marzio).

“Now there is the league and we have to do better in the next four matches. Matches like Barcelona’s one give more consciousness about what we are improving, it can be a huge boost of confidence but we must have the same willing and concentration, without them we are going to have bad surprises. Everybody is available for the match, Morata too. It will be a difficult match, as Genoa is good in defending and counterattacking, with fast players and physical forwards”.

It has been frustrating watching Juventus struggle to wake themselves up early in matches, but the team looks ready to come together and set things right, and the performance against Barcelona has only highlighted just how far this team can go under Andrea Pirlo.

Should the team use the confidence from the win in midweek to propel them forwards, or is Pirlo right to try and get over the victory and focus on the job in hand?

Patrick