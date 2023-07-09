Andrea Pirlo wants Bonucci as Juventus considers offloading the defender

Andrea Pirlo, the former Juventus midfielder and coach, has been appointed as the new manager of Sampdoria. With his familiarity with Juventus and its players from his time as their manager during the 2020/2021 season, Pirlo may consider recruiting some talented individuals from his former club.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Pirlo has expressed a desire to add Leonardo Bonucci to his squad at Sampdoria. Bonucci’s future at Juventus is uncertain, as the club is open to offloading him in order to alleviate his significant wages. There have even been suggestions that Juventus might offer Bonucci a severance package and terminate his contract before the end of the current transfer window.

Given these circumstances, Bonucci becomes an attractive target for Pirlo, who sees him as a perfect fit for Sampdoria. Pirlo will now attempt to entice the defender to join him at his new club.

Juve FC Says

It will be great if Bonucci agrees to move to Sampdoria because he is one of our highest earners and we need to get him off our wage bill.

The defender would want to stay and a move down to Serie B might not entice him too much, so we must be prepared to give him another season at the club should he decide against leaving the Allianz Stadium now.