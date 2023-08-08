Andrea Pirlo, having established a close connection with Juventus due to his past association, aims to leverage this relationship in order to secure loan deals for some of Juventus’ young talents to bolster his Sampdoria team.

Following their relegation from Serie A last season, Sampdoria is under Pirlo’s management as they strive to achieve a swift return to the top tier of Italian football. Recognising the need for a reinforced squad to achieve this goal, Sampdoria is actively seeking loan signings to enhance their lineup.

Pirlo has singled out two Juventus youngsters whom he believes could significantly contribute to Sampdoria’s efforts. The left-back Gianluca Frabotta, who has spent recent seasons away on loan, and midfielder Enzo Barrenechea, who saw some playing time last season, are the players Pirlo is interested in, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

Given the competition within the Juventus squad, both Frabotta and Barrenechea might face challenges in securing regular playing time if they remain. Pirlo’s reported offer of consistent game time at Sampdoria could potentially provide them with an opportunity for greater development and experience, making the prospect of a loan move appealing.

These youngsters need to play and will truly struggle to get game time if they stay with us beyond this term.

The club has to be open to letting them leave on loan so they can play and we trust Pirlo to groom them into top professionals during their time on his team.