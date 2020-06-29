Andrea Pirlo will be Juve U23 coach

Andrea Pirlo will be Juventus U23 coach from next season taking over from Fabio Pecchia.

The former Bianconeri midfielder is set to succeed Pecchia following his recent Serie C Italian cup win with the Juve ‘B’ team.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca di Marzio reports that Pirlo will take over from next season with close friend Roberto Baronio possibly part of his staff.

Pirlo completed his coaching license on September 27, 2018 and has been waiting for the right offer, and according to Di Marzio, a deal for him to take over the U23 team is all done.