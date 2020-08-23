Andrea Pirlo’s staff confirmed

Juventus have officially confirmed the appointment of Igor Tudor as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant coach as well as the remainder of his coaching team.

Tudor was officially released from Hadjuk Split before the weekend, and the Bianconeri have now released an official list of Pirlo’s coaching team for the 2020/21 season:

Coach: Andrea Pirlo

Assistant Coach: Igor Tudor

Technical Collaborator: Roberto Baronio

Technical Collaborator: Antonio Gagliardi

Head of Athletic Preparation: Paolo Bertelli

Athletic Coach: Andrea Pertusio

Athletic Coach: Enrico Maffei

Head of Conditioning & Sport Science: Duccio Ferrari Bravo

Sport Science Collaborator: Antonio Gualtieri

Goalkeeping Coach: Claudio Filippi

Goalkeeping Coach Collaborator: Tommaso Orsini

Head of Match Analysis: Riccardo Scirea

Match Analysis Collaborator: Domenico Vernamonte

Match Analysis Collaborator: Giuseppe Maiuri

Certain members of the team will retain the positions they have been in for several years, such as Claudio Filippi as goalkeeping coach and Riccardo Scirea as head of the match analysis team.

Despite rumours Alessandro Nesta reuniting with former teammate Pirlo, he is expected to remain in charge of Frosinone in Serie B.