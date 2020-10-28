Andrea Pirlo’s verdict on Dejan Kulusevski and Ansu Fati comparison

Andrea Pirlo claims that Dejan Kulusevski and Ansu Fati are not comparable and they are two talented players.

One of the shining lights of the Juventus team this season has been Kulusevski and he was only signed by the Bianconeri this season.

The Swede came off the bench to score the equalising goal for Juventus in their game against Verona at the weekend.

He is just 20 and as he impresses for Juventus, so also has 17-year-old Ansu Fati been in fine form for Barcelona.

Having broken into the Barcelona first team last season, the young Spaniard looks like a phenomenon and he has even started outperforming Lionel Messi at his age.

Ahead of their match this evening that will see both players face each other, Pirlo was asked if he thought there were similarities between both players and he claimed that he didn’t think so.

He told Sky Italia: “They are two different players but with great prospects. They have a great future and play with the two greatest contemporary players. This will allow them to learn a lot.”

Kulusevski was rested from the start in that game against Verona and the Swede will hope to start the match against the Catalans tonight.