Inter Milan and Napoli are struggling at the top of the Serie A table, as the two teams that have the best chance of winning the title this season. Their recent difficulties have allowed Juventus to close the gap between themselves and the top of the league standings. The Bianconeri now retain a slim hope of securing the Scudetto by the end of this season, and their fans are growing increasingly confident that they can make it happen if they continue their current form.

Juventus has hit top form in recent weeks, with their strong performances coinciding with a poor run of form from Napoli and Inter Milan. However, despite this resurgence, the men in black and white are not the team closest to the top of the table. That distinction belongs to Atalanta, who are much closer to the top spot than Juventus. La Dea has also been eliminated from European competition, which, according to Andrea Ranocchia, could give them a significant advantage in the title race. Ranocchia believes that Atalanta now has the best chance to challenge for the title, even ahead of Juventus.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Ranocchia said, “Gasperini’s team has no cups to play for and the focus is on the Scudetto, it could even get back into the running.” This lack of European distractions means that Atalanta can focus all their energy on the Serie A title race, giving them a potential edge over teams like Juventus, who still have other commitments to juggle.

While Juventus is certainly making progress and closing the gap, it is clear that Atalanta is emerging as a serious contender for the Scudetto. If Juventus can continue their current winning form, they might soon break into the top of the table, but they must keep winning to stand a chance of earning that coveted spot. It remains to be seen whether they can maintain their momentum and challenge for the title, but the race is certainly tightening at the top of Serie A.