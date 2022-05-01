Soncin
Andrea Soncin gives honest reaction after his Venezia lose to Juventus

May 1, 2022 - 6:00 pm

Venezia’s caretaker manager, Andrea Soncin, admits a top club like Juventus will always find a way to win matches after his side’s 2-1 loss to the Bianconeri this afternoon.

Juve has not had the best of seasons and they could have beaten Venezia more comprehensively if they were in better shape.

After taking the lead against the struggling visitors early, Juve allowed The Winged Lions to equalise in the second half of the game.

But it didn’t last long before the Bianconeri were back in front again and Soncin is not surprised because he knows the quality of the opponents they faced.

After the game, he told reporters via Tuttojuve: “What we saw today was what we had asked the boys in these days, we want to get to the last game with Cagliari and still have a chance. Too bad, for what it is. seen today on the pitch we would have deserved something more, but a strong team like Juve finds times and ways to win even in a difficult afternoon.”

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italy and Soncin knows it. It would have been an embarrassment if we didn’t get all three points from that game.

You can argue that we could have won the fixture with more goals and should have been more dominant.

But at the moment, the most important thing is that we are getting all the points.

